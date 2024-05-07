New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art hosted the Met Gala event on Monday night. India was represented by Alia Bhatt, Isha Ambani and more.

Alia Bhatt, Natasha Poonawalla, Isha Ambani: Indian Women Take Met Gala By Storm

Updated May 7th, 2024 at 15:38 IST

1/6: Alia Bhatt stunned in a mint green Sabyasachi sari. / Image: @aliaabhatt/instagram

2/6: Isha Ambani wore a floral gown from the shelves of Rahul Mishra. / Image: Anaita Shroff Adajania/Instagram

3/6: Natasha Poonawalla made her appearance in custom Margiela designed John Galliano./ Image: X

4/6: Mindy Kaling stunned in a sculpted nude couture gown by Gaurav Gupta. / Image: X

5/6: Simone Ashley walked the red carpet in a cut-out navy blue dress designed by Prabal Gurung. / Image: X

6/6: One Day star Ambika Mod wore a monochrome black and white gown from Loewe./ Image: X