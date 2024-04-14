On the occasion of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's anniversary, let us take a look back at their wedding photos.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Anniversary: A Look Back At Their Wedding Photos

1/6: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14, 2022. This year, the couple is celebrating their second wedding anniversary with daughter Raha./ Image: Instagram

2/6: The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family members at the Rockstar actor's Vastu home./ Image: Instagram

3/6: They also threw an all-glammed-up wedding reception, which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities. / Image: Instagram

4/6: The couple twinned in off-white outfits designed by Sabyasachi at their wedding. / Image: Instagram

5/6: While Alia Bhatt donned a beautiful saree, Ranbir Kapoor went for an off-white sherwani. / Image: Instagram

6/6: Alia and Ranbir had tied the knot after five years of dating. / Image: Instagram