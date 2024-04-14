Updated April 14th, 2024 at 14:36 IST
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Anniversary: A Look Back At Their Wedding Photos
On the occasion of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's anniversary, let us take a look back at their wedding photos.
- Galleries
- 1 min read
1/6: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14, 2022. This year, the couple is celebrating their second wedding anniversary with daughter Raha./ Image: Instagram
2/6: The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family members at the Rockstar actor's Vastu home./ Image: Instagram
3/6: They also threw an all-glammed-up wedding reception, which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities. / Image: Instagram
4/6: The couple twinned in off-white outfits designed by Sabyasachi at their wedding. / Image: Instagram
5/6: While Alia Bhatt donned a beautiful saree, Ranbir Kapoor went for an off-white sherwani. / Image: Instagram
6/6: Alia and Ranbir had tied the knot after five years of dating. / Image: Instagram
Published April 14th, 2024 at 14:36 IST