Updated April 11th, 2024 at 23:53 IST

Amar Singh Chamkila Screening: Triptii Dimri, Parineeti Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh, Imtiaz Ali Arrive

Amar Singh Chamkila will debut on Netflix on April 12. The musical drama is headlined by Diljit Dosanjh along with Parineeti Chopra and is directed by Imtiaz.