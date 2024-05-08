Tamannaah Bhatia took to her Instagram handle to share BTS photos from the sets of her latest release Aranmanai 4.

Amid Success Of Aranmanai 4, Tamannaah Bhatia Shares BTS Photos From The Sets

Updated May 8th, 2024 at 21:26 IST

1/5: Aranmanai 4, starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna, has been enjoying a great run at the box office./ Image: Instagram

2/5: Amid the success of the film, Tamannaah Bhatia shared some BTS photos of herself from the sets. / Image: Instagram

3/5: The film opened at ₹4.65 crore at the box office and over the weekend witnessed a spike in the daily collection. / Image: Instagram

4/5: The film revolves around the Assamese folklore of Baak, a soul-grabbing, shape-shifting ghost. / Image: Instagram

5/5: The film has earned mixed reviews from critics, while the audience responded more favourably. / Image: Instagram