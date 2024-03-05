Updated March 5th, 2024 at 00:12 IST
Who Wore What At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Festivities
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding event was a star-studded affair. From the Bollywood celebrities to renowned business tycoons, celebs arrived in style.
- Galleries
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Best Offbeat Places In North IndiaGalleriesan hour ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.