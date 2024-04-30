Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna, who will be seen sharing screen space in Aranmanai 4, recently attended the pre-release event of the film.

1/5: Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna arrived at the Telugu pre-release event of Aranmanai 4. / Image: X

2/5: The lead actresses of the film arrived in style. They donned traditional ensembles at the event./ Image: X

3/5: Tamannaah exuded grace in a blue saree while Raashii wore a pink lehenga. / Image: X

4/5: The actresses addressed the crowd at the event and received a huge round of applause. / Image: X

5/5: Meanwhile, Aranmanai 4 is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 3. / Image: X