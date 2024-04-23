Arti Singh sangeet

Updated April 23rd, 2024 at 21:22 IST

Arti Singh Sangeet Ceremony: Bride-to-be Poses With Beau Dipak, Krushna Abhishek, Devoleena Attend

Arti Singh is all set to tie the knot with Dipak Chauhan. The couple will exchange nuptial vows on April 25.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk

1/10: Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's sangeet ceremony is held in Versova, Mumbai./ Image: Varinder Chawla

2/10: As the couple will get married on April 25, the pre-wedding festivities have been going on in full swing. / Image: Varinder Chawla

3/10: Arti Singh posed for the cameras with her family and beau Dipak. / Image: Varinder Chawla

4/10: Arti Singh donned a green lehenga at the ceremony. Meanwhile, Dipak opted for an embroidered sherwani./ Image: Varinder Chawla

5/10: Dipak Chauhan planted a kiss on Arti Singh's forehead./ Image: Varinder Chawla

6/10: Devoleena was seen in attendance at the grand sangeet ceremony in Mumbai./ Image: Varinder Chawla

7/10: Kishwer Merchant donned an ivory lehenga at the ceremony./ Image: Varinder Chawla

8/10: Karan Singh Grover posed for the cameras as he looked dapper in ethnic ensemble. / Image: Varinder Chawla

9/10: Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain exuded charm at the sangeet ceremony. / Image: Varinder Chawla

10/10: Rashami Desai wore a soft pink shimmery lehenga at Arti Singh's sangeet ceremony./ Image: Varinder Chawla

