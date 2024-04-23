Arti Singh is all set to tie the knot with Dipak Chauhan. The couple will exchange nuptial vows on April 25.

1/10: Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's sangeet ceremony is held in Versova, Mumbai./ Image: Varinder Chawla

2/10: As the couple will get married on April 25, the pre-wedding festivities have been going on in full swing. / Image: Varinder Chawla

3/10: Arti Singh posed for the cameras with her family and beau Dipak. / Image: Varinder Chawla

4/10: Arti Singh donned a green lehenga at the ceremony. Meanwhile, Dipak opted for an embroidered sherwani./ Image: Varinder Chawla

5/10: Dipak Chauhan planted a kiss on Arti Singh's forehead./ Image: Varinder Chawla

6/10: Devoleena was seen in attendance at the grand sangeet ceremony in Mumbai./ Image: Varinder Chawla

7/10: Kishwer Merchant donned an ivory lehenga at the ceremony./ Image: Varinder Chawla

8/10: Karan Singh Grover posed for the cameras as he looked dapper in ethnic ensemble. / Image: Varinder Chawla

9/10: Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain exuded charm at the sangeet ceremony. / Image: Varinder Chawla

10/10: Rashami Desai wore a soft pink shimmery lehenga at Arti Singh's sangeet ceremony./ Image: Varinder Chawla