Updated April 26th, 2024 at 22:28 IST
Arti Singh Shares Dreamy Bride Photos From Her Wedding Affair
Arti Singh got married to Dipak Chauhan on April 25. A day later, the television actress shared photos of her bridal look on her Instagram handle.
- Galleries
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
1/5: Arti Singh got married to Dipak Chauhan on April 25. A day later, the television actress shared photos of her bridal look on her Instagram handle. / Image: Instagram
2/5: Arti ditched the pastel trend and opted for a bright red lehenga for her wedding. / Image: Instagram
3/5: She paired her ensemble with Kundan jewellery, golden kaleerein, and red bangles. / Image: Instagram
4/5: For hairstyle, Arti styled her hair in a braid./ Image: Instagram
5/5: She completed her look with a dupatta over her head. / Image: Instagram
Published April 26th, 2024 at 22:28 IST