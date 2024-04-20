As the weekend is approaching, Article 370, Chief Detective 1958, Rebel Moon Part 2 and more titles you can watch on OTT over the weekend.

1/5: Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver - Kora and the surviving warriors prepare to fight and defend their new homeworld Veldt against the Motherworld. The sequel is streaming on Netflix./ Image: Netflix

2/5: Article 370: Ahead of a major constitutional decision, special agent Zooni Haksar is tasked with a secret mission to quell violence in a conflict-ridden region. It is streaming on Netflix. / Image: youtube

3/5: My Dear Donga: Staring Abhinav Gomatam, Shalini Kondepudi, Divya Sripada, Nikhil Gajula and Sashaank Manduri in the lead roles. The movie is streaming on Aha./ Image: X

4/5: Anyone But You: After an amazing first date, their fiery attraction turns ice-cold--until they find themselves unexpectedly reunited at a wedding in Australia. It is streaming on Netflix./ Image: Instagram

5/5: Chief Detective 1958: Set in the 1950s to 1960s, the story follows Detective Park Young-han (Lee Je-hoon), who specializes in apprehending petty thieves. It is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar./ Image: TVN