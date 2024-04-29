Actor Barun Sobti and his wife Pashmeen Manchanda shared a glimpse of their son Meer's first birthday.

Asur Star Barun Sobti Shares Photos From His Son Meer's First Birthday

1/5: Barun Sobti celebrated his son Meer's first birthday with wife Pashmeen Manchanda. / Image: Instagram

2/5: The Asur actor shared a series of photos from his son's birthday celebration on his social media handles. / Image: Instagram

3/5: He captioned the post, "Coz firsts are special."/ Image: Instagram

4/5: He also shared a photo of his kids rejoicing at the moment and relishing the cake./ Image: Instagram

5/5: His wife Pashmeen posed with her kids as she celebrated her son's birthday. / Image: Instagram