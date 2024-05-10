As Baahubali: Crown of Blood is slated to stream on May 17, take a look at other animated series based on movies.

1/6: King Kong: An animated series about the adventures of King Kong and his young pal Bobby Bond. Also featured were the adventures of Tom of T.H.U.M.B., a 6" tall secret agent./ Image: IMDb

2/6: Baahubali Crown of Blood: Set before the events of the films, this prequel follows Baahubali and Bhallaladeva as they unite to protect their kingdom, Mahishmati, and its throne from Raktadeva./ Image: IMDb

3/6: Godzilla: The Series - In this direct sequel to the 1998 Godzilla movie, Dr. Nico Tatopoulos leads a team, known as H.E.A.T, to battle giant monsters with the help of Godzilla's only living offspring./ Image: IMdb

4/6: Men in Black: The continuing adventures of Agents K and J as they deal with problems with extraterrestrials in New York City./ Image: IMDb

5/6: Jumanji: Siblings find an unusual board game. When they play, a rhyming quiz appears, and they're sucked into the bizarre world of Jumanji, where they have to solve the riddle to win the game./ Image: IMdb

6/6: The Karate Kid: The series is loosely based on the film, in which Daniel, Miyagi and new friend Taki travel the world in search of an ancient Japanese talisman./ Image: IMdb