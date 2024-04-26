Baby John, Citadel: Hunny Bunny, Bhediya 2, Other Upcoming Projects Of Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan celebrates his birthday today, April 24. On the occasion, take a look at the upcoming films and series of the actor.

1/6: Most recently, Varun Dhawan will be seen in the action flick Baby John directed by Kalees. The film is scheduled to release on May 31 but might be delayed due to LS 2024 polls. / Image: Instagram/varundvn

2/6: Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu play the lead roles in the Indian adaptation of Citadel - Citadel: Hunny Bunny, The series is slated to release later this year. / Image: Citadel

3/6: Varun will also reunite with his Bawaal co-star Janhvi Kapoor in the movie Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari./ Image: X

4/6: Varun will also feature in the horror comedy movie Bhediya 2. / Image: IMDb

5/6: The actor is also reported to have joined the cast of No Entry 2. / Image: X

6/6: He is also said to have a cameo in Stree 2. / Image: IMDb