Updated April 13th, 2024 at 21:51 IST

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Alaya F Shares BTS Photos From Sets Of Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff Starrer

Alaya F featured in the role of intelligence specialist Pam, in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The actress recently shared some BTS glimpses from the sets of the film.