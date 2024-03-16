Manjummel Boys has been garnering rave reviews in the Tamil version as well. However, it is not the first film that earned a positive response from audience.

Before Manjummel Boys, THESE Malayalam Films Were Announced Hit In Tamil Nadu

1/6: Manjummel Boys has been enjoying a great run at the Tamil box office. Seeing the success, we have brought to you the list of Malayalam films that did well in Tamil Nadu./ Image: Sree Gokulam Movies/X

2/6: Trance: A disheartened motivational speaker gets hired by a corporation to become a preacher until his live stint on television puts him and his service under the scanner. The film made Rs 35 crore./ Image: Prime Video

3/6: Njan Prakashan: Pining for a lavish life abroad, a lazy but lovable guy-next-door crafts a scam to avoid a career in nursing and find a wealthy spouse to secure a visa./ Image: IMDb

4/6: Bangalore Days: A fun roller coaster ride about three young people, Aju, Divya and Kuttan who are cousins, reach Bangalore to dream, discover and explore./ Image: IMDB

5/6: Premam: A young man has three opportunities to find love. Will the third time be the charm? The movie made a gross of Rs 75 crore at the box office./ Image: IMDb

6/6: Drishyam: A man goes to extreme lengths to save his family from punishment after the family commits an accidental crime./ Image: IMDb