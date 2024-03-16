Updated March 16th, 2024 at 12:22 IST
Before Manjummel Boys, THESE Malayalam Films Were Announced Hit In Tamil Nadu
Manjummel Boys has been garnering rave reviews in the Tamil version as well. However, it is not the first film that earned a positive response from audience.
1/6: Manjummel Boys has been enjoying a great run at the Tamil box office. Seeing the success, we have brought to you the list of Malayalam films that did well in Tamil Nadu./ Image: Sree Gokulam Movies/X
2/6: Trance: A disheartened motivational speaker gets hired by a corporation to become a preacher until his live stint on television puts him and his service under the scanner. The film made Rs 35 crore./ Image: Prime Video
3/6: Njan Prakashan: Pining for a lavish life abroad, a lazy but lovable guy-next-door crafts a scam to avoid a career in nursing and find a wealthy spouse to secure a visa./ Image: IMDb
4/6: Bangalore Days: A fun roller coaster ride about three young people, Aju, Divya and Kuttan who are cousins, reach Bangalore to dream, discover and explore./ Image: IMDB
5/6: Premam: A young man has three opportunities to find love. Will the third time be the charm? The movie made a gross of Rs 75 crore at the box office./ Image: IMDb
6/6: Drishyam: A man goes to extreme lengths to save his family from punishment after the family commits an accidental crime./ Image: IMDb
