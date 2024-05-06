Bella Hadid recently invited friends and family for the opening night of her latest venture. The model struck a perfect balance between opulence and subtlety.

Bella Hadid Channels Vintage Victorian Vibes As She Turns Host

Updated May 6th, 2024 at 22:38 IST

1/7: Bella Hadid recently turned host to her family and friends, in celebration of having launched her latest business venture. / Image: Instagram

2/7: The aesthetics for the evening featured a contemporary, floral laden take on the Victorian era./ Image: Instagram

3/7: Bella went all out with the do, as did her extensive it of attendees. / Image: Instagram

4/7: The model's choice of outfit for the evening was a printed corset gown in ochre, featuring a draped sarong skirt. / Image: Instagram

5/7: She kept her hairdo simple, sporting a layered half up-half down. / Image: Instagram

6/7: Bella also shared a picture of herself, momentarily taking to the DJ console. / Image: Instagram

7/7: Bella tagged her series of photos, as "the best night ever". / Image: Instagram