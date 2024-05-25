Bella Hadid recently attended the ongoing Cannes Film Festival in France. The supermodel showcased several fashionable looks at the event.

Updated May 25th, 2024 at 20:41 IST

1/6: Bella Hadid recently made several appearances at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. The model wore a ruffled red and white Keffiyeh sun dress for a casual outing. / Image: X

2/6: Bella Hadid donned a Dolce & Gabbana dress for another show. / Image: X

3/6: For her next look, Bella wore a Gucci outfit with diamond jewels./ Image: X

4/6: She wore another archival ensemble from the 90's Versace which featured a mini corset dress with a plunging neckline and halter neck. / Image: X

5/6: Bella attended the L'Amour Ouf (Beating Hearts) Red Carpet in a black Atelier Versace SS01 Haute Couture gown. / Image: X

6/6: For her last look, she wore an Atelier Versace dress from the spring 1998 collection. / Image: X