Updated May 13th, 2024 at 19:50 IST
Bella Hadid Takes Mother Yolanda Out On A Mother's Day Date
Bella Hadid took to her Instagram handle to share photos from her Mother's Day date with mom YOLANDA hADID.
- Galleries
- 1 min read
1/5: Bella Hadid shared a series of photos from her Mother's Day date on her Instagram handle. / Image: Instagram
2/5: Sharing the photos, she captioned her post, "Took my mama on a Mother’s Day date before our rainy movie and snuggle day."/ Image: Instagram
3/5: "The best date ever I’d say, because… we have officially launched in all @ultabeauty stores in America!!!" she continued./ Image: Instagram
4/5: "Thank you especially to my one and only, my best friend, my mentor and mama…thank you for creating a space for me to reach for the things i am passionate about," she added./ Image: Instagram
5/5: Bella further shared a photo of her mother Yolanda with the gifts she gave her on Mother's Day. / Image: Instagram
Published May 13th, 2024 at 19:50 IST