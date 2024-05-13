Bella Hadid took to her Instagram handle to share photos from her Mother's Day date with mom YOLANDA hADID.

1/5: Bella Hadid shared a series of photos from her Mother's Day date on her Instagram handle. / Image: Instagram

2/5: Sharing the photos, she captioned her post, "Took my mama on a Mother’s Day date before our rainy movie and snuggle day."/ Image: Instagram

3/5: "The best date ever I’d say, because… we have officially launched in all @ultabeauty stores in America!!!" she continued./ Image: Instagram

4/5: "Thank you especially to my one and only, my best friend, my mentor and mama…thank you for creating a space for me to reach for the things i am passionate about," she added./ Image: Instagram

5/5: Bella further shared a photo of her mother Yolanda with the gifts she gave her on Mother's Day. / Image: Instagram