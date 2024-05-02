Anime is characterized by limited animation, flat expression, time suspension, historical figures, complex narrative lines, and a unique drawing style.

1/7: Vegeta's height in Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Super appears to increase, but his canon height remains at 5'4 after the Frieza saga./ Image: IMDb

2/7: Hinata's height is 162.8 cm, makes him the second shortest person on his team next to Yū Nishinoya./ Image: IMDb

3/7: Despite being a shorter character at 5'2" (157.5 cm), Levi Ackerman remains one of the most powerful in the show./ Image: IMDb

4/7: Nagisa, a Class 3E student with a height of 159 cm 52.5, is considered one of the weakest due to his mediocre physical abilities./ Image: IMDb

5/7: Gon Freecss, the passionate protagonist in Hunter x Hunter, embarks on a journey to become a Hunter to find his long-lost father, standing at 154 cm (5'1")./ Image: IMDb

6/7: Meliodas, a sin of Wrath, wields impressive powers, agility, and wit in battles against enemies at a height of 5'0" / 152cm./ Image: IMDb

7/7: Edward Elric, at 149 cm (4'11"), struggles to appear taller due to his inability to stand regular milk./ Image: IMDb