Updated April 24th, 2024 at 21:16 IST
Bride-to-be Arti Singh Shares Photos From Her Beachside Mehendi Ceremony
Arti Singh recently took to her social media handle to share dreamy photos from her beachside mehendi ceremony.
- Galleries
- 1 min read
1/5: Arti Singh shared a string of photos from her mehendi ceremony on her Instagram handle./ Image: Instagram
2/5: Aarti Singh had a beachside mehendi ceremony on April 24. / Image: Arti Singh/Instagram
3/5: Aarti posed for the cameras while sitting on a cot against the backdrop of a sea./ Image: Arti Singh/Instagram
4/5: Aarti Singh donned a purple embroidered ethnic ensemble for the pre-wedding festivity./ Image: Arti Singh/Instagram
5/5: Arti captioned the post, "Living my dreams under the limitless sky, dreams I have seen for years! My Mehendi Day, Aisa lag raha hai abhi bhi sapne main hi hoon ❤️"/ Image: Arti Singh/Instagram
