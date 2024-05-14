With the official premiere of Bridgerton's third season just a few days away, a star-studded premiere was recently held with much of the cast in attendance.

1/7: Streaming giant Netflix hosted the official premiere for the third season of Bridgerton, set to premiere on May 16. Nicola Coughlan attended the event in a sleek, all-white sweeping evening gown. / Image: netflix/X

2/7: Luke Newton, who alongside Nicola, will be taking center-stage in the third season, kept it formal yet chic in broad-form plaid layered over a crisp white button down and tailored pants. / Image: netflix/X

3/7: Bridgerton Season 2 fan favourites, Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey, who played Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton, posed together. / Image: Netflix/X

4/7: Simone opted for an all-out silver tasseled tube gown and a slick-backed ponytail. / Image: netflix/X

5/7: Adjoa Andoh, who plays Lady Danbury, opted for a sleek monochrome gown as she walked the red carpet for the premiere. / Image: Netflix/X

6/7: Claudia Jessie, who plays Eloise Bridgerton and Jessica Madden, who plays Cressida Cowper, were also present at the event. / Image: Netflix/X

7/7: Claudia also posed for photographs with on-screen brother Luke, prior to heading into the venue. / Image: Netflix/X