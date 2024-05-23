Updated May 23rd, 2024 at 16:01 IST
Bridgerton Stars Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton's Candid Moments From Brazil Event
Brigerton season 3 part 1 premiered on Netflix on May 16. Ahead of the release the cast member posed candidly for a photoshoot in Brazil.
- Galleries
- 1 min read
1/6: The cast of Bridgerton arrived in Brazil for a pre-release event on May 22. / Image: Instagram
2/6: The season leads Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton posed together at the event./ Image: Instagram
3/6: Nicola plays the role of Penelope Feathrington in the series while Luke essays the role of Bridgerton's son - Colin. / Image: Instagram
4/6: The actors' chemistry and performance in the series have been earning praise from the audience. / Image: Instagram
5/6: The actors dressed as their characters from the show for the event./ Image: Instagram
6/6: Part 2 of the show's third season will debut on June 12. / Image: Instagram
Published May 23rd, 2024 at 16:01 IST