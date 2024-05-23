Brigerton season 3 part 1 premiered on Netflix on May 16. Ahead of the release the cast member posed candidly for a photoshoot in Brazil.

Updated May 23rd, 2024 at 16:01 IST

1/6: The cast of Bridgerton arrived in Brazil for a pre-release event on May 22. / Image: Instagram

2/6: The season leads Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton posed together at the event./ Image: Instagram

3/6: Nicola plays the role of Penelope Feathrington in the series while Luke essays the role of Bridgerton's son - Colin. / Image: Instagram

4/6: The actors' chemistry and performance in the series have been earning praise from the audience. / Image: Instagram

5/6: The actors dressed as their characters from the show for the event./ Image: Instagram

6/6: Part 2 of the show's third season will debut on June 12. / Image: Instagram