From 12 Angry Men, Wait Until Dark, Conspiracy to Bullet Train, take a look at the list of movies filmed in single location.

Bullet Train To 12 Angry Men: Movies That Were Filmed In A Single Location

1/6: 12 Angry Men: The Sidney Lumet drama is set largely inside the juror's room of a courthouse where a twelve-man jury deliberates over whether or not to convict the accused in the case before them./ Image: IMdb

2/6: Wait Until Dark: Terence Young's film is set inside a New York apartment, where a young blind woman (Audrey Hepburn) finds herself in a battle of wits against deadly intruders./ Image: IMDb

3/6: Conspiracy: It is set inside a luxurious villa on the banks of the Wannsee Lake in Berlin and revolves around a conference held there in early 1942./ Image: IMDb

4/6: Locke: It is set inside a car travelling down a UK highway and focuses entirely on the face of a construction foreman (Tom Hardy) who is battling life's many problems and traffic./ Image: IMdb

5/6: Bullet Train: David Leitch's adaptation of a Japanese graphic novel is headlined by Brad Pitt and is set on a moving train./ Image: IMdb

6/6: The Outfit: The Graham Moore crime drama featuring Mark Rylance in the lead role is largely set in the confines of a bespoke tailor shop./ Image: iMdb