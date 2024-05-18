After Urvashi Rautela and Aishwarya Rai, Kiara Advani is set to take over the Cannes red carpet. She debuted her first look from the French Riviera recently.

Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Dazzles In White As She Makes Her Red Carpet Debut At The Festival

1/7: Kiara Advani made her debut at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival./ Image: Kiara Advani/Instagram

2/7: On Friday evening, she debuted her first look from the French Riviera./ Image: Kiara Advani/Instagram

3/7: She kept the look simple yet elegant in a white gown from noted designer Prabal Gurung. / Image: Kiara Advani/Instagram

4/7: She opted for a classy white gown with a deep neckline and a thigh-high slit. / Image: Kiara Advani/Instagram

5/7: She tied her hair in a high ponytail, wore matte-finish makeup and accessorised the look further with pearl earrings and white stilettoes./ Image: Kiara Advani/Instagram

6/7: According to reports, Kiara will be walking the Cannes red carpet on May 18./ Image: Kiara Advani/Instagram

7/7: The Kabir Singh star will represent India at the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala dinner at the festival, emphasising India's growing influence in the global cinema landscape./ Image: Kiara Advani/Instagram