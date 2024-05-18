Updated May 18th, 2024 at 15:49 IST
Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Dazzles In White As She Makes Her Red Carpet Debut At The Festival
After Urvashi Rautela and Aishwarya Rai, Kiara Advani is set to take over the Cannes red carpet. She debuted her first look from the French Riviera recently.
1/7: Kiara Advani made her debut at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival./ Image: Kiara Advani/Instagram
2/7: On Friday evening, she debuted her first look from the French Riviera./ Image: Kiara Advani/Instagram
3/7: She kept the look simple yet elegant in a white gown from noted designer Prabal Gurung. / Image: Kiara Advani/Instagram
4/7: She opted for a classy white gown with a deep neckline and a thigh-high slit. / Image: Kiara Advani/Instagram
5/7: She tied her hair in a high ponytail, wore matte-finish makeup and accessorised the look further with pearl earrings and white stilettoes./ Image: Kiara Advani/Instagram
6/7: According to reports, Kiara will be walking the Cannes red carpet on May 18./ Image: Kiara Advani/Instagram
7/7: The Kabir Singh star will represent India at the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala dinner at the festival, emphasising India's growing influence in the global cinema landscape./ Image: Kiara Advani/Instagram
