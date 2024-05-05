The Idea Of You starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The film revolves around the romance of the protagonist.

Cheeni Kum, De De Pyaar De, Manhattan, When Age Gap In Romance Was Explored In Movies

1/5: Cheeni Kum explores the romance between a 64-year-old chef and a 34-year-old software engineer. Amitabh Bachchan and Tabu star in the lead role in the film. / Image: IMDb

2/5: A subplot in Dil Chahta Hai features a love story between Akshay Khanna and Dimple Kapadia's character./ Image: IMDb

3/5: The 1979 Hollywood classic Manhattan also explores the themes of the age gap in romance. The film features Dianne Keaton, Woody Allen and Meryl Streep in pivotal roles. / Image: IMDb

4/5: De De Pyaar De also narrates the love story of Ajay Devgn's character who is in a relationship with Rakul's character who is of his daughter's age. / Image: IMDb

5/5: The most recent release, The Idea Of You features Anne Hathway as a single mother who falls in love with a 24-year old pop star. / Image: IMDb