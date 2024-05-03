Chris Hemsworth, Anya Taylor-Joy Light Up Furiosa Australia Premiere

Chris Hemsworth, George Miller, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Doug Mitchell attended the movie premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga in Sydney, Australia on May 2.

1/7: Chris Hemsworth, George Miller, Anya Taylor-Joy, and attended the premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga at the State Theatre in Sydney, Australia./ Image: @HoytsAustralia/X

2/7: Chris Hemsworth attended the premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga in Sydney, Australia on May 2, 2024./ Image: @chemsworthnet_/X

3/7: Anya Taylor-Joy attended the premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga in Sydney, Australia on May 2, 2024. Anaya Taylor wore a bejeweled mesh dress covered in literal arrows along a headgear. / Image: @anyajoynews/X

4/7: Chris Hemsworth strikes a pose with his wife, Elsa Pataky. Elsa donned a stunning lace gown, marking the couple's rare public appearance with children. / Image: @HoytsAustralia/X

5/7: Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy attended the premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Both pose for the cameras./ Image: @HoytsAustralia/X

6/7: The Sydney screening of Furiosa was a memorable experience for friends, family, cast, and crew, with a massive thank you to the fans who attended./ Image: @event_cinemas/X

7/7: Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth pose alongside their children Tristan and Sasha during the Australian premiere of "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," May 2, 2024, in Sydney, Australia. / Image: chrishemsworth/instagram