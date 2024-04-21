Thousands of fans flocked to the Southern California desert town of Indio this year for the Coachella Valley Music Festival, now on its second of two weekends.

Coachella 2024 Highlights In Photos: Doja Cat, J Balvin And Others Perform

1/7: Doja Cat performed during the first weekend of Coachella. / Image: Instagram

2/7: Sabrina Carpenter performed during the second weekend of the music festival./ Image: Instagram

3/7: Lil Yachty performs during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Indio, Calif. / Image: Instagram

4/7: Lil Uzi also performed during the second weekend of Coachella 2024. / Image: Instagram

5/7: J Balvin performed during the first weekend of Coachella 2024. / Image: AP

6/7: Peso Pluma performed during the second weekend of the music festival./ Image: AP

7/7: Gwen Stefani of No Doubt performs during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Indio, Calif. / Image: AP