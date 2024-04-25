2024 has been a good year for the Hindi film industry so far. Several movies have grossed over ₹100 crore in the first four months of the year.

Crew, Fighter, Shaitaan, Bollywood Movies That Minted Over ₹100 Crores At Box Office In 2024

1/5: The Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer is the latest Hindi film to enter the ₹100 crore club this year. Released on March 29, the film raked in ₹142.74 crore at the worldwide box office. / Image: instagram

2/5: Before Crew, Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer Shaitaan, which hit the big screens on March 8 minted ₹146.56 crore at the domestic box office alone, as per Sacnilk. / Image: Jio Studios/X

3/5: Yami Gautam-led Article 370 also shone at the box office. While the movie collected ₹77.98 crore in India, it made ₹105.05 crore in worldwide collection, as per Sacnilk. / Image: instagram

4/5: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya also breached the ₹100 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon starrer collected ₹146.25 crore. / Image: Instagram/shahidkapoor

5/5: The aerial-action flick was the first film of the year to rake in ₹100 crore. The Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer raked in ₹ 212.73 Cr in India alone. / Image: X