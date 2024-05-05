Diljit Dosanjh is in the midst of his Dil-Luminati tour, currently parked in Canada. The latest stop was Winnipeg, glimpses of which were shared by the singer.

Updated May 5th, 2024 at 21:59 IST

1/7: Diljit Dosanjh recently wrapped up his Winnipeg concert, part of his Dil-Luminati Tour. / Image: Instagram

2/7: The singer and actor performed for a packed stadium as they danced to his tunes. / Image: Instagram

3/7: Birds eye view glimpses shared by Diljit, bear testament to his growing global popularity. / Image: Instagram

4/7: Diljit also shared a close up of the front line of fans, attending his sold out concert. / Image: Instagram

5/7: This shot in particular, shows him sharing a wholesome moment with his background dancers. / Image: Instagram

6/7: Much like his previous run through Canada, the Winnipeg concert too, represented a blend of Indian culture and western aesthetics. / Image: Instagram

7/7: Separately, on the acting front, Diljit last featured in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila, in the titular role. / Image: Instagram