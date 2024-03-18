×

Diljit with Ed Sheeran

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 14:54 IST

Diljit Dosanjh Shares Fun Moment Spent With Ed Sheeran During Latter's India Visit

Diljit Dosanjh recently took to his social media handle to share photos with Ed Sheeran from the latter's concert in Mumbai.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk

Published March 18th, 2024 at 14:54 IST

Trending Quicks

Nick Jonas

Throwback To Holi 2020

a few seconds ago
Bouche's Reaction On 'Why MI Decided Rohit Sharma Should Not Captain MI'

Why MI sacked Rohit?

a few seconds ago
Big breed dogs

Swimming For Pet Dogs

a few seconds ago
Acharya Pramod Krishnam

Kejriwal Respects Law

2 minutes ago
Volkswagen Scout

Volkswagen Scout 2024

3 minutes ago
What Is Pica Disorder?

What Is Pica Disorder?

5 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

7 minutes ago
Saindhav

Venky Mama's Cryptic Post

9 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

9 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Hardik Pandya on Rohit

9 minutes ago
Kim Kardashian, Kate Middleton

Kim Faces Backlash

12 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

India News LIVE:

12 minutes ago
Realty goes green

Green realty spike

15 minutes ago
Sara Ali Khan

Actresses At LFW

15 minutes ago
Forex news

EM currencies decline

16 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty, Sensex inch up

17 minutes ago
Arundhathi Nair

Arundhathi On Ventilator

17 minutes ago
Kim Sae Ron new look

Kim Sae Ron's new look

18 minutes ago
Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistan Conducts Airstrikes in Afghanistan: Reports

    World8 hours ago

  2. Bhopal Power Cut: Check Areas to be Affected and Timings

    India News8 hours ago

  3. RCB beat DC to win WPL 2024

    Web Stories15 hours ago

  4. Mumbai Police Find Sexual Assault Case Against Sajjan Jindal False

    India News16 hours ago

  5. 'It's Ee Sala Cup Naamdu not Namde': Mandhana re-writes history for RCB

    Sports 16 hours ago
