English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Divya Agrawal-Apurva Padgaonkar

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 17:11 IST

Divya Agarwal-Apurva Padgaonkar's Pre Wedding Shoot Is A Perfect Fuse Of Marathi And Punjabi Culture

Divya Agarwal is all set to tie the knot with long-time boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar on February 20. The actress shared pre-wedding photos ahead of big day.

Republic Entertainment Desk

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

29 minutes ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

32 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

36 minutes ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

39 minutes ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

an hour ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

an hour ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

19 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

19 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

19 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

19 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

19 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

20 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

a day ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

a day ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MS Dhoni picked as skipper of IPL's all-time greatest team

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  2. Mountain out of a Molehill: WB CM Accuses BJP of Escalating Sandeshkhali

    India News18 minutes ago

  3. Jaafar Is A Spitting Image Of His Uncle MJ In BTS Pics From Biopic Shoot

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  4. THIS Actor Was Supposed To Play The Lead Role In Badhaai Ho

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  5. Best Of Zendaya's Dune 2 Press Tour

    Web Stories23 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo