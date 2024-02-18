Updated February 18th, 2024 at 17:11 IST
Divya Agarwal-Apurva Padgaonkar's Pre Wedding Shoot Is A Perfect Fuse Of Marathi And Punjabi Culture
Divya Agarwal is all set to tie the knot with long-time boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar on February 20. The actress shared pre-wedding photos ahead of big day.
Republic Entertainment Desk
- Galleries
- 1 min read
