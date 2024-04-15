Divyanka Tripathi has found her latest passion, that of biking. The actress recently spent the weekend indulging in the same with friends and family in tow.

Divyanka Tripathi Turns Rider Over The Weekend

1/8: Divyanka Tripathi took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses from her weekend - one she spent biking. / Image: Instagram

2/8: The actress was accompanied by husband Vivek Dahiya and the couple's friends./ Image: Instagram

3/8: Not just the couple, but their friends as well, appeared to be avid bikers. / Image: Instagram

4/8: Divyanka's look comprised of a slick leather jacket in dark tan, paired with true blue denims and a blakc crew neck. / Image: Instagram

5/8: A pair of dark sunglasses and calf-high boots completed the look. / Image: Instagram

6/8: The actress also shared glimpses of their all-English breakfast from their stopover. / Image: Instagram

7/8: Divyanka and her group also stopped by a bakery later for some sweet treats. / Image: Instagram

8/8: The caption to her post read, "Man! I feel like a woman!" / Image: Instagram