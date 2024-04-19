South cinema has provided a good mix of action and thrill with movies like Eagle, Operation Valentine and Captain Miller setting the stage for what is to come.

Eagle, Operation Valentine, Captain Miller: South Action Films Of 2024 And Where To Stream Them

1/6: Varun Tej features as an Air Force pilot in Operation Valentine. The aerial action movie is streaming on Prime Video./ Image: X

2/6: Eagle stars Ravi Teja in the lead role of a RAW agent. The action-packed film is streaming on Prime Video./ Image: X

3/6: Guntur Kaaram brings Mahesh Babu's action avatar to the forefront. The Trivikram directorial is streaming on Netflix./ Image: IMDb

4/6: Captain Miller features Dhanush in the leading role. The Arun Matheswaran directorial is streaming on Prime Video in multiple languages./ Image: X

5/6: Malaikottai Vaaliban stars Mohanlal in the role of a wrestler. The period drama is streaming on Prime Video./ Image: Malaikottai Vaaliban I IMDb

6/6: Venkatesh features in Saindhav as a man on a mission. The movie is streaming on Prime Video./ Image: Saindhav