Updated April 28th, 2024 at 11:06 IST
Eega To Majili: Must-watch Movies Of Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Her 37th Birthday
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is celebrating her 37th birthday today, April 28, and on this occasion, we have listed down her best movie that you must watch.
1/6: Eega: Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the film stars Kiccha Sudeep, Samanth and Nani in the lead roles. The film follows a murdered man who is reincarnated as a housefly and seeks to avenge his death./ Image: IMDb
2/6: Rangasthalam: Samantha and Ram Charan's on-screen chemistry was widely hailed by the audience. It earned commercial success at the box office and won the National Film Award for Best Audiography./ Image: IMDb
3/6: Neethaane En Ponvasantham: Starring Jiiva and Samantha, the film earned a good run at the box office. Even its songs, composed by Ilaiyaraaja, went on to become a chartbuster./ Image: IMDb
4/6: Shaakuntalam: The actress played a titular role in a historical romantic drama alongside Dev Mohan. The film is based on a popular play Abhignyana Shakuntalam by Kalidasa./ Image: IMDB
5/6: Yashoda: In the film, Samantha played the role of a surrogate mother who uncovers the dark truths of the medical industry. Her fearless and bold acting was widely hailed by the audience and critics./ Image: Yashoda screengrab
6/6: Majili: Marking the fourth collaboration between Samantha and Naga Chaitanya. The film earned positive reviews and was declared a hit at the box office./ Image: Prime Video
