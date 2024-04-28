Samantha Ruth Prabhu is celebrating her 37th birthday today, April 28, and on this occasion, we have listed down her best movie that you must watch.

Eega To Majili: Must-watch Movies Of Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Her 37th Birthday

1/6: Eega: Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the film stars Kiccha Sudeep, Samanth and Nani in the lead roles. The film follows a murdered man who is reincarnated as a housefly and seeks to avenge his death./ Image: IMDb

2/6: Rangasthalam: Samantha and Ram Charan's on-screen chemistry was widely hailed by the audience. It earned commercial success at the box office and won the National Film Award for Best Audiography./ Image: IMDb

3/6: Neethaane En Ponvasantham: Starring Jiiva and Samantha, the film earned a good run at the box office. Even its songs, composed by Ilaiyaraaja, went on to become a chartbuster./ Image: IMDb

4/6: Shaakuntalam: The actress played a titular role in a historical romantic drama alongside Dev Mohan. The film is based on a popular play Abhignyana Shakuntalam by Kalidasa./ Image: IMDB

5/6: Yashoda: In the film, Samantha played the role of a surrogate mother who uncovers the dark truths of the medical industry. Her fearless and bold acting was widely hailed by the audience and critics./ Image: Yashoda screengrab

6/6: Majili: Marking the fourth collaboration between Samantha and Naga Chaitanya. The film earned positive reviews and was declared a hit at the box office./ Image: Prime Video