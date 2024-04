Updated April 11th, 2024 at 16:40 IST

Eid 2024: Aamir Khan-Junaid, Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin Celebrate The Festival With Their Families

From Aamir Khan-Junaid to Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin, a look at how B-town celebrated Eid ul-Fitr.