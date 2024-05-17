Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is all set to release in theatres on May 23. Ahead of the same, the film marked its premiere at the prestigious Festival de Cannes.

1/7: Chris Hemsworth, Geroge Miller and Anya Taylor-Joy, marked their presence at the currently ongoing 77th Festival de Cannes, in lieu of the premiere of their film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. / Image: Festival_Cannes/X

2/7: Incidentally, this marks Chris Hemsworth's first time at the coveted film festival. / Image: @Festival_Cannes/X

3/7: He was accompanied by wife Elsa Pataky, for his first time at the festival./ Image: @Festival_Cannes/X

4/7: While the actor turned out in a plush yet dapper powder pink three-piece suit, Anya opted for a tweed co-ord set in pristine white, done up with a matching bejeweled head scarf. / Image: @Festival_Cannes/X

5/7: Also the face of the film, the actress was spotted sharing a cheeky moment with the paparazzi during the photocall. / Image: @Festival_Cannes/X

6/7: The next event saw Team Furiosa take to the prestigious red steps at Cannes' Le Palais des Festivals. / Image: @Festival_Cannes/X

7/7: Switching up her elegant yet grunge aesthetic from the photocall, Anya turned out in a beige and subtly shimmering ballgown, with a bright pout and fuss-free hairdo. / Image: @Festival_Cannes/X