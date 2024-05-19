Aditi Rao Hydari took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from her recent web show Heeramandi. The show premiered on Netflix on May 1.

Heeramandi: Aditi Rao Hydari Shares Pictures From Her Look Test

1/6: Aditi Rao Hydari took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from the look test of her show Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. / Image: Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

2/6: The actress essays the role of a courtesan Bibbojaan in the period drama. / Image: Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

3/6: She shared the photos with the caption, "From the look test day! Wearing bibbojaan. Posing bibbojaan Becoming bibbojaan Feeling bibbojaan"/ Image: Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

4/6: She also expressed gratitude to Sanjay Leela Bhansali for giving her the opportunity to play the character. / Image: Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

5/6: The actress has been earning critical acclaim for her portrayal of the role. / Image: Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

6/6: The actress has shared the look and it has gone viral on social media. / Image: Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram