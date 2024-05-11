Heeramandi received positive responses from audiences and critics alike, following which the makers hosted a success bash for the series in Mumbai.

Updated May 11th, 2024 at 21:41 IST

1/5: Heeramandi stars gathered in Mumbai to celebrate the success of the show. / Image: Varinder Chawla

2/5: The entire star cast of the show including Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koiral and others attended./ Image: Varinder Chawla

3/5: The star cast of the show arrived in style at the event./ Image: Varinder Chawla

4/5: Heeramandi features some of the promising talents of the industry including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Sheikh./ Image: Varinder Chawla

5/5: Sanjay Leela Bhansali also attended the success bash of Heeramandi with the star cast./ Image: Varinder Chawla