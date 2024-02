Updated January 10th, 2024 at 09:55 IST

Hrithik Roshan birthday: Jodhaa Akbar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, binge-watch actor's films on OTT

Hrithik Roshan celebrates his 50th birthday on January 10. The actor made his debut in 2000 and has starred in over 39 movies in a 2-decade long career.