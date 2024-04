Updated April 8th, 2024 at 21:59 IST

Imtiaz Ali, Mrunal Thakur, Shabana Azmi, Sheeba Chaddha Arrive At Screening of Amar Singh Chamkila

Amar Singh Chamkila is headlined by Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film will debut on Netflix on April 12.