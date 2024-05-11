Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are currently in marital bliss - something which stands heightened by the aesthetic revamp of the latter's lush residence.

1/7: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently threw open the gates to their estate, which has also the been the Blink 182 drummer's abode for the past 15 years. / Image: architecture.wave/Instagram

2/7: Putting the estate through a revamp, incidentally at the suggestion of mother-in-law Kris Jenner, with designer Waldo Fernandez helming the same, Travis opted for a complete refresh in aesthetic. / Image: architecture.wave/Instagram

3/7: French arches appear to be a recurring theme across the main home, linking into views filled to the brim with flora and fauna. / Image: architecture.wave/Instagram

4/7: While statement show pieces and wall art find enough space on and along the walls, equally statement indoor plants get a place of prominence in the visual landscape of the interiors. / Image: architecture.wave/Instagram

5/7: Opting for corners of calm in the face of the clean yet maximalist aesthetic running around the house, clean lines and cool colours also dominate many a room. / Image: architecture.wave/Instagram

6/7: The bath for instance, is an example of Travis and Kourtney's subtle leanings towards minimalism, even as they outwardly embrace maximalism./ Image: architecture.wave/Instagram

7/7: The lawns wrapping around the estate boast of aged palm trees and a sprawling blue pool, forming part of the secluded scenery. / Image: architecture.wave/Instagram