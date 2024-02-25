Updated February 25th, 2024 at 17:01 IST
Inside Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's 'Dreamy' Sangeet Night
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot on February 21 in Goa. Days after the wedding, the couple took to their Instagram account to share photos.
Republic Entertainment Desk
- Galleries
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Man Turns Prosthetic Eye into FlashlightWorld28 minutes ago
PM Seeks Blessings from Dwarka ShankaracharyaWeb Stories32 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.