Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani celebrated their three-month wedding anniversary in Fiji. The actress has shared several photos.

Updated May 25th, 2024 at 14:25 IST

1/5: Rakul Preet Singh has shared a series of photos enjoying her time in Fiji./ Image: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram

2/5: Rakul and Jackky looked cute as they adorned traditional flower head bands./ Image: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram

3/5: The actress had a refreshing time swiming n the fresh water of Fiji./ Image: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram

4/5: Rakul's Fiji diaries began with a dinner date with Jackky./ Image: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram

5/5: The couple traditional cuisine of Fiji./ Image: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram