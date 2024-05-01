Samantha Ruth Prabhu jetted off to Athens, Greece, to celebrate her 37th birthday with friends.

Updated May 1st, 2024 at 15:56 IST

1/5: Samantha shared a series of photos offering a glimpse of her Greece vacation./ Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

2/5: She was seen enjoying the night life of Athens./ Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

3/5: Samantha enjoyed a delicious delicacy during her holiday in Athens./ Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

4/5: Samantha can be seen celebrating her 37th birthday./ Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

5/5: She offered a glimpse of the monuments in Athens./ Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram