For someone who loves investigative dramas, these movies and TV shows revolving around the life of an FBI Agent and the adventures are a must-watch.

Investigation Dramas To Watch on OTT: The Blacklist To Quantico

1/6: Quantico on Disney+ Hotstar: A group of young FBI recruits travel to Virginia to receive training to become special agents. Unfortunately, some of them possess secrets unknown to others./ Image: X

2/6: Missing on Netflix: When her mother disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June's search for answers is hindered by international red tape./ Image: X

3/6: Battle Creek on Netflix: Two detectives with different views on the world team up and using cynicism, guile and deception, they clean up the streets of Battle Creek./ Image: IMDb

4/6: 24 on Disney+ Hotstar: Jack Bauer, an agent working for Los Angeles's Counter Terrorist Unit, along with his team, tries to thwart multiple terrorist plots to protect innocent people./ Image: IMDb

5/6: Numb3rs on Paramount Plus: Don Eppes, an FBI agent, leads the Los Angeles Violent Crimes Squad and investigates various crimes with the help of his brother Charlie, a mathematical genius./ Image: IMDb

6/6: The Blacklist on Netflix: A notorious criminal is wanted by law enforcement agents. He agrees to help the police catch other criminals on the condition he gets to work with a new agent, Elizabeth./ Image: IMDb