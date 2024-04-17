IVE unveiled the second set of teaser photos for their upcoming EP IVE SWITCH on Monday. The group members posed with lifesize jewellery pieces.

IVE Debuts New Concept Photos For Their 2nd EP IVE SWITCH

1/6: IVE unveiled the second set of teaser photos for their upcoming EP IVE SWITCH on Monday. The group members posed with lifesize jewellery pieces. / Image: X

2/6: Ahn Yu-jin posed alongside a giant diamond ring. / Image: X

3/6: Rei stunned in a satin short dress with a jewelled staff. / Image: X

4/6: Jang Wonyoung sported ponytails with her satin short dress. / Image: X

5/6: Leeseo looked pretty in a white ensemble with knee-length socks. / Image: X

6/6: Liz was also seen in a similar-themed outfit. / Image: X