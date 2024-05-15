Updated May 15th, 2024 at 21:41 IST
Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao Arrive At Mr And Mrs Mahi Song Launch Event
Mr and Mrs Mahi will hit the big screens on May 31. The sports drama movie is directed by Sharan Sharma. It stars Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.
- Galleries
- 1 min read
1/6: The cast of Mr and Mrs Mahi came together for the song launch of their film - Dekha Tenu Pehli Pehli Baar. / Image: Varinder Chawla
2/6: The lead actors of the film Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao posed with the film's director Sharan Sharma. / Image: Varinder Chawla
3/6: Fresh from the success of his latest Srikanth Bolla, Rajkummar Rao also arrived at the event. / Image: Varinder Chawla
4/6: Janhvi Kapoor donned a sheer, white saree with floral embellishment for the event. / Image: Varinder Chawla
5/6: The lead pair recreated their pose from the film's poster for the event. / Image: Varinder Chawla
6/6: In Mr and Mrs Mahi, Janhvi and Rajkummar will share screen space for the first time in the film. / Image: Varinder Chawla
Published May 15th, 2024 at 21:41 IST