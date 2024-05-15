Jasmin Bhasin recently took some time off work, indulging in a trip to the sea-bound trails of Mauritius. The actress recently shared glimpses from the same.

Jasmin Bhasin Rounds Up Her Colourful Trip To Mauritius

Updated May 15th, 2024 at 20:51 IST

1/7: Jasmin Bhasin recently shared a series of pictures from her recently concluded Mauritius trip. / Image: Instagram

2/7: She was accompanied by partner Aly Goni and his family. / Image: Instagram

3/7: Across the photos, the actress can be seen embracing the sun-soaked island aesthetic. / Image: Instagram

4/7: Part of their list of activities was going snorkeling. The actress can be seen decked in the gear, ready to take on the waters. / Image: Instagram

5/7: A trip to the colourful markets of Mauritius made up an entire day's itinerary. / Image: Instagram

6/7: Here, Jasmin can be seen appreciating the craft culture of their exotic locale. / Image: Instagram

7/7: Also part of their daily activities, was exploring Mauritus' spiritual culture. / Image: Instagram