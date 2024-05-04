Malavika, daughter of actors Jayaram and Parvathy, got married to her fiance Navaneeth in a traditional ceremony at Guruvayur temple in Kerala.

Jayaram's Daughter Malavika Gets Married To Navaneeth In Kerela | Photos

Updated May 3rd, 2024 at 23:02 IST

1/5: Malavika and Navaneeth | Image:Instagram Malavika, daughter of actors Jayaram and Parvathy, got married to her fiance Navaneeth in a traditional ceremony at Guruvayur temple in Kerala. / Image: Instagram

2/5: After the holy Thalikettu ritual in Guruvayur, a lavish celebration took place at Thrissur Hayat on Friday morning. / Image: Instagram

3/5: Malavika decked herself with a magnificent golden saree enhanced by elaborate glasswork on her blouse. She paired her outfit with braided hair adorned with jasmine flowers and fine jewelry./ Image: Instagram

4/5: Navaneeth, on the other hand, wore a golden kurta, a dhoti with a traditional kasavu border, and a shawl. / Image: Instagram

5/5: The couple posed with their family members. / Image: Instagram