From The Departed, Joker and Before Sunrise to Babylon, take a look at the list of Hollywood movies that are most overrated.

1/6: The Shining (1980): Based on Stephen King's novel, the film lacks complexity that is integral, producing a campy horror thriller rather than a chilling, complicated family drama./ Image: IMDb

2/6: Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986): John Hughes' slacker high school comedy feels patently foolish as opposed to funny, and there's little to enjoy about Bueller's antics./ Image: IMDb

3/6: Before Sunrise (1995): Richard Linklater's romantic drama about 2 young people who spend a night together lacks actual depth within the on-screen relationship and seldom breaches any barrier./ Image: IMDb

4/6: Kill Bill: Volume I: Quentin Tarantino's film was all vibes and had very little of the characterisations and dense plotting the filmmaker is famous for./ Image: X

5/6: Joker (2019): Todd Phillips' film starring Joaquin Phoenix as a comedian-turned-criminal was extremely derivative./ Image: IMDb

6/6: Babylon (2022): Damien Chazelle's period drama was riddled with excess that was neither thematically nor narratively valuable beyond a point. It was also far too long./ Image: IMDb