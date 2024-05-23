From Kangana Ranaut and Vivek Oberoi to Mammootty, here is a list of actors who played politicians in biopics.

1/6: Ben Kingsley - Gandhi: He starred as the political operator who changed the face of the Indian freedom struggle in this biopic by Richard Attenborough./ Image: IMdb

2/6: Mammootty - Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar: He played one of the greatest Indians of all time, the Father of the Constitution and the champion of the Oppressed, in this film by Jabbar Patel./ Image: X

3/6: Anupam Kher - The Accidental Prime Minister: He played Dr Manmohan Singh in this Vijay Ratnakar Gutte film that is based on a book by Sanjaya Baru, Dr Singh's one-time media advisor. / Image: X

4/6: Nawazuddin Siddiqui - Thackeray: Siddiqui played the iconic but controversial right-wing leader who changed the fundamentals of Maharashtra politics by creating a new outfit./ Image: IMdb

5/6: Vivek Oberoi - PM Narendra Modi: He starred as the incumbent Prime Minister in this Omung Kumar film that piggybacked off the elections of 2019 to make its mark./ Image: IMdb

6/6: Kangana Ranaut - Thalaivii: Directed by A.L. Vijay, she played the actress-politician J. Jayalalithaa who served as one of the two principal political operators in TN for a quarter of a century./ Image: X